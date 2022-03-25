Downtown StoryWalk returns to Madison storefronts

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Central Business Improvement District is inviting you to explore downtown Madison while practicing active reading with your kids.

Organizers say the spring StoryWalk is a safe and fun reading program for all ages, allowing families to travel between locations to read a story page by page. The pages of the story are displayed on posters in store windows.

“The idea is to remind people how wonderful downtown is, to encourage them to come check out the things that have changed, and there have been a lot of great, positive changes,” Madison’s Central Business Improvement District executive director Tiffany Kenney said.

This spring, the Madison Reading Project selected the book “Everybunny Dance!” by Ellie Sandall as this year’s story.

The story is broken up into 15 stops at 14 different locations, with two stops at the Madison Public Library.

Pages will be posted on storefront windows through April 25th.

You can find out more about the StoryWalk on Downtown Madison’s website.

