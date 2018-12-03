Downtown robber stole children’s hospital donation bucket from area pizza restaurant

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested Monday after she was accused of creating a disturbance and stealing a donation bucket for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital inside a Domino’s Pizza downtown.

According to an incident report, Raeven Johnson was demanding free food at the Domino’s Pizza on West Gorham Street, and when she was told to pay, she threw the restaurant’s phone at the manager.

Police said the suspect then grabbed the donation bucket and took off running with Domino’s employees following her.

Johnson dropped the bucket and then was found by University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department officer, police said.

Johnson was found with almost $60 in cash in her pocket and arrested on suspicion of robbery with use of force and disorderly conduct.

