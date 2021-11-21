Downtown rally honors Transgender day of Remembrance

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — People in the Madison community recognized Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday, after organizers said there have been a record number of violent deaths in the trans community.

About 50 people gathered at the state capitol.

Organizers said they wanted to honor the 47 transgender people who lost their lives in 2021 in anti-trans attacks.

FROM MAY: Bills to ban transgender students from women’s sports go before assembly and senate committees

Rally-goers also expressed concerns over state legislation that would keep transgender students from joining sports teams that correspond to their gender identity.

