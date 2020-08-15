Unity March planned to honor, celebrate life of Anisa Scott

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced Saturday plans for a Unity March and celebration of life in honor of Anisa Scott, the 11-year-old who was killed in a shooting earlier this week.

President and CEO of BGCDC Michael Johnson announced the plans Saturday morning via Facebook Live.

The Unity March will take place Aug. 22 at the State Capitol starting at 11 a.m. Crowds will march from the State Capitol to Breese Stevens Field where Anisa’s funeral will be held. Anisa’s family plans to have a monster truck carry Anisa’s body from the Capitol to the venue.

While the funeral will not be open to the public, it will be live streamed and shared on a monitor outside of the stadium for the public to watch.

Following the service, up to 50 people at a time will be let in for a public viewing. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Since Anisa’s death, family and friends have remembered her as a sweet, smart girl with a passion for basketball and monster trucks.

Anisa’s family and friends gathered Wednesday night to announce that she would be taken off life support Thursday morning.

“Sweet, sweet baby, (she would) text me every morning, ‘Good morning, grandma,’” Anisa’s grandma Lorene Gomez said, joined by more than a dozen of her granddaughter’s family and friends at the press conference.

“Anisa was an amazing basketball player, amazing friend. She will never be forgotten,” said one of her friends.

The Madison Police Department announced Thursday that Anisa died after being taken off life support.

“The men and women of the MPD would like to offer her family and friends heartfelt condolences, and to let them know that our Violent Crime Unit detectives, and other MPD personnel, are working very hard to find those responsible for this senseless murder,” Public Information Officer Joel Despain wrote in an incident report.

Friday morning, the BGCDC announced on it’s Facebook page that CEO of Concero Amy Arenz donated $10,000 to cover the expenses for Anisa’s funeral. The post said the donation was made “so Anisa will have the home going celebration she deserves.”

On Friday, police announced they have arrested two people in connection with the shooting that killed Anisa.

“With the gravity of this crime and as outraged as we are as a police department that it happened, everyone wanted to find a resolution,” said interim Chief Vic Wahl. “We wanted to find these people and apprehend them as soon as possible.”

Both men are facing charges of first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Police said both are being held in the Dane County Jail.

Anisa’s death marks the 10th homicide in Madison this year.