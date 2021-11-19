Downtown Madison lights up for holiday season

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in downtown Madison!

The city’s Central Business Improvement District threw the switch at 6:08 p.m. Thursday to light up the State Street area to kick off a six-week community campaign called “Shine On Madison.”

The campaign celebrates downtown partners with a special focus on retailers and the arts. It kicked off with Thursday’s combined lighting ceremony and Madison Night Market.

The lights will be on display at the top of State Street as well as in planters along the street, Tiffany Kenney, the executive director of the Central Business Improvement District, said. Fifteen community partners came together to make the displays happen.

Kenney said the holiday season is the most important season for local businesses and encouraged people to shop at market vendors and small stores as they check out the holiday displays.

The event did not happen last year because of the pandemic.

