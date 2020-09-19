Downtown Madison church creates ribbon memorial for Wisconsin COVID-19 victims

MADISON, Wis. — To honor those who have died of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, members of Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Madison have created a ribbon tribute for each of the more than 1,200 victims in the state so far.

The church says the memorial was created as a way to demonstrate the tragic impact the pandemic has had in our communities and to give those who are mourning a place to pray, meditate and honor the lives of their lost loved ones.

