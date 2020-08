Downtown Madison businesses working together

Site staff by Site staff

Every minute spent wiping graffiti off walls or boarding up windows is time Madison businesses are not making money. That’s especially challenging for the 150 State Street stores that have ridden through a pandemic and now two rounds of protesters.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.