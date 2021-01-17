Downtown Madison braces for possible Sunday protests

MADISON, Wis. – Downtown Madison is preparing for the possibility of violent protests linked to right-wing extremist groups.

This week, Madison police said while they were not aware of any specific threats towards the state capitol building or other downtown areas, they were aware of a protest taking place mid-day.

In response, Governor Tony Evers has requested help from the Wisconsin National Guard. In addition, officers from Madison Police Department as well as Wisconsin State Troopers will assist Capitol Police, joining together at a unified command post downtown.

Most businesses downtown say they’ll stay closed Sunday, with many opting to board up until after Inauguration Day.

In addition, parking will be restricted around the Capitol Square for the entire day Sunday, while barriers have been set on each side of the Capitol.

