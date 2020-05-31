Downtown Emergency Relief Fund site created to help local businesses

Melissa Kim by Melissa Kim

MADISON, Wis. — Madison resident Paulo Delgado created a GoFundMe page to help downtown Madison businesses rebuild after rioters destroyed property on Saturday night.

On the page, Delgado says, “We believe that outside agitators came to our city to cause physical destruction to some of our downtown businesses. Therefore we are launching a GoFundMe to support their relief effort by the Dane County Boys and Girls Club, Michael Johnson, Madison 365.”

As of 11 p.m. Saturday night, more than $13,000 was raised. You can visit the site by clicking on this link.

