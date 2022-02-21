Downtown church celebrates completion of solar panel project

by Samantha Benish

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown church Sunday celebrated the completion of a special project.

Madison’s First Congregational United Church of Christ celebrated the installation of new solar panels on its roof.

The panels are estimated to provide about 65% of the electricity for the church with an annual savings of about $8,000 to $10,000.

All savings generated from the panels will be used to support local causes that advocate for social justice.

Despite slight delays due to the pandemic, the panels were installed last fall.

These solar panels are just the first step that First Congregational is taking to help the environment and local community.

