Downtown Beloit Street Dance canceled due to pandemic

BELOIT, Wis. — The 2020 Downtown Beloit Street Dance was canceled Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the dance is the largest annual event in downtown Beloit and features live music, dancing, food vendors and a beer tent.

Officials said due to the size of the crowds that would attend, the city could not “in good conscience” risk the public’s health and host the event this year.

The 2020 event was scheduled for Aug. 7.

Rock County moved into Phase Two of its reopening plan Wednesday.

