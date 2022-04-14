Downed wires cause Beloit house fire, officials say

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire believed to have been caused by downed power lines caused $15,000 in damage to a home in Beloit Thursday afternoon.

The city’s fire department said firefighters responded to a report of downed wires in the 1700 block of Hemlock Street just after 12:10 p.m. While firefighters were on the scene, the home’s residents evacuated and said their basement was filled with smoke.

The family was displaced by the fire and is being helped by the American Red Cross.

City of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock said the incident is not connected to downed wires that closed Highway 81 in the city for more than three hours. Strong winds are believed to have caused the wires to fall, she said.

