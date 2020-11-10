Downed power lines lead to closures on US 14 in Rock County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

A portion of Highway 14 has been closed Tuesday afternoon due to downed power lines, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The state Department of Transportation said the incident happened at 4:41 p.m. All lanes have been blocked at Sharine Road, which is east of Janesville.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours.

Officials said two power poles blew over as a result of severe weather in the area, and some trees have been knocked down throughout the county. A barn on County Highway A also had part of its roof blown off during the storm.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Energies have responded to the scene.

