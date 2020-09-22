Douglas L. Dexter

Douglas L. Dexter, 91, of Whitewater, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Doug was born on July 27, 1929 in Elderon, WI son of the late Merrell and Audrey (Moore) Dexter. He married Marianna Hollabush on June 21, 1958 in Fort Atkinson. She preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 2010.

Doug was a 1947 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. He entered the National Guard and then joined the U.S. Air Force serving from 1950 to 1953 during the Korean War. Doug worked for more than 34 years at W.D. Hoard and Sons in the accounting department retiring in 1993.

Doug was an avid coin collector and member of the American Numismatic Society and Central States Numismatic Society. He also enjoyed bird watching. Doug was active in First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson, singing in the choir and was active with the scout troop as an institutional representative.

Doug is survived by the Tomczak family of Jefferson whom he adopted; sister-in-law, Joyce Dexter of Fort Atkinson; nephews, Jeffrey (Daphney) Dexter of Wooster, OH and Rick Dexter of Milwaukee; niece, Kathi Ann Dexter of Janesville and several grand nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother David Dexter.

Private memorial services will be held. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

