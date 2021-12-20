Douglas D. Hultberg

by Obituaries

Douglas D. Hultberg, age 79, passed away unexpectedly from an apparent cardiac arrest at his home in Prairie du Sac, WI on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

He was born Apr. 10, 1942 to the late Walfred and Opal (Olson) Hultberg. He attended Washburn High School in Washburn, ND, graduating in the class of 1960. Doug attended Minot State University and the University of North Dakota earning his Masters Degree in Elementary Education. Doug served as a teacher and elementary school principal for the Minot Public School System, retiring after over 30 years of service.

While living in Minot, Doug was very active and involved both personally and professionally. He served in many capacities as a member of the National and ND Associations of Elementary School Principals, a Charter Member of the ND School Administrators. He was the recipient of numerous accolades, including the Bell Award, the Golden Apple Award, and the National Distinguished Principals Award. He was a member of the Minot Chamber of Commerce, Minot Arts Association, Parent Teacher Association, a 56-year member of the Minot Elks Lodge, and a past member of the Christ Lutheran Church and later the Faith United Methodist Church.

He was a born and bred North Dakotan, moving to Wisconsin in 2012 to be nearer to family. He enjoyed tending his lawn, gardening, crosswords and Sudoku puzzles, and employing his handyman skills learned growing up on the family farm. He loved his Lord and served Him well as an active member of the Concordia United Methodist Church, Prairie du Sac. Doug will be remembered for his warm and welcoming personality and his willingness to lend a hand to anyone at any time. Everyone he met was his friend. He loved well and was well loved. He will be greatly missed by so many.

Doug is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Barb Hultberg, his children: Tamie (Kevin) Zacchea and their children, Kevin and Owen; Terri (Mike) Hanson and their children, Tyler, Ely and Kaleb all of Fargo, ND. When Doug and Barb married, his family grew with Barb’s children: Deb (Mike) Seminary and their children, Lynsey and Morgan of Bismarck, ND; Sherri Roberts and her children, Evan and Diana of Prairie du Sac; and Mark (Rachel) Schulz and their children, Mikaela and Kendall of Detroit, MI.

He is further survived by his brother, Robert (Vicki) Hultberg of Seattle, WA., brother-in-law Dick Bickert (Carla) of Washburn, ND, sisters-in-law Jane Remmen of Marshfield, WI, and Rosie Bickert of DeWitt, MI, nieces and nephews and countless friends.

A Funeral Service for Doug will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Concordia United Methodist Church, 585 Fifth St., Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service.

A live stream and recording of the service will be available at https://youtu.be/7w5J0ajmU2c

A future memorial service will be held in the spring/summer of 2022 in Minot, ND at the Faith United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will benefit Faith United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

