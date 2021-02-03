Douglas D Cleveland

Verona- Douglas “Doug” D. Cleveland, age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Doug was born on August 29, 1937 to Edwin and Lucille (Schettler) Cleveland in Madison, WI. He married Debbie Zahler in 1998 at Salem United Church of Christ in Verona, WI.

Doug worked for Verona Redi-Mix and then at Northern National Lease for 35 years. He also enjoyed co-ownership of Verona Bowl for many years. He loved spending time with his family and meeting and getting to know new people. Doug was an avid Badger and Packer fan. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and golfing in his free time.

Doug is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; son, Brent (Tracy) Cleveland and children, Shea, Roebe, Nicole and Jacob; daughter, Krista (Gary) Nechvatal and children, Brien, Zachary, Noah and Kaden; stepdaughter, Michele Wiest and children, Quinton, Trae, Anika and Devon; stepdaughter, Jennifer Wiest and children, Emerald, Iris and Kavi; and 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at University Hospital for the care they gave to him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the American Kidney Fund.

A private Family Service will be held. A public Celebration of Doug’s Life will be held at a later date.

