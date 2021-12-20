Doug Moe discusses life and legacy of UW-Madison crew legend Carrie Graves

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now sat down with Madison Magazine’s Doug Moe to discuss the life and legacy of UW-Madison’s rowing legend Carrie Graves.

Graves passed away on Sunday after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was the star of the first national championship won by the UW varsity women’s rowing team in 1975. She was also an Olympic gold medal winner in 1984.

