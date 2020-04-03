Double homicide suspect was known to family, UW Police say

Matthew Clark by Matthew Clark

MADISON, Wis. — An 18-year-old suspect is facing multiple homicide charges for allegedly killing a couple at the UW Arboretum.

UW Police say Khari Sanford was arrested late Thursday night and is in the Dane County Jail awaiting formal charges of Party to a Crime for First Degree Intentional Homicide.

In a video statement, UW Police Chief Kristen Roman said Sanford was known to the family and the murder was targeted.

“It was calculated, cold-blooded and senseless,” said Roman.

Chief Kristen Roman announces an arrest in the double murders of Robin Carre and Beth Potter.

Early Tuesday, a jogger came across two individuals lying in a ditch .

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a woman, was transported to a local hospital where she died a short time later.

Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and her husband Robin Carre, 57, have been identified as the victims, family friends, who wished not to be identified, said. The Medical Examiner said both died from homicidal related trauma.

Dr. Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center run by the Access Community Health Centers and the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.

