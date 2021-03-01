Dottie (Rueter) Johns

Madison – Dottie Johns, age 94, of Madison, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2021, at Attic Angels in Middleton.

Dottie was the daughter of Leo B. and Magdalena (Averkamp) Reuter. In June of 1949, she met the love of her life, Manse. Their great adventure as husband and wife began the following year in 1952. They moved into the only house they could afford, a cozy mobile home so small they could pull it behind their car. A year later they pulled up stakes and moved to their final destination in Madison.

Together they built their own home, rehabbed and managed apartment buildings, and a mobile home park, pulled an 18-foot camper throughout the states and Mexico, went on four international trips and numerous cruises, and logged tens of thousands of miles on their 1995 Harley Davidson Softtail motorcycle, riding with a wonderful group of friends, including Governor Tommy Thompson.

Dottie’s passions included fishing, watching the Green Bay Packers, traveling, gardening, bee keeping, touring with a convertible club, and attending Badger football games.

Dottie will be sorely missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known her.

