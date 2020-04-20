DOT suspends multiple car dealerships’ wholesale licenses

ARLINGTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of several car dealerships in Columbia County.

According to a news release from DOT, 3 Kings Motors, JJ & E Autosports, Luxury Life Auto Sales, SSS Auto Group and Star Murcury have had their licenses revoked because they failed to properly follow administrative requirements. The businesses are located at 101 Skyline Drive, according to the release.

DOT also revoked the vehicle dealer license for HD Motorsports at 1619 Stoughton Rd. in Madison.

According to the DMV, the businesses violated state law by failing to maintain a licensed business facility. The release said that investigations determined the dealers had abandoned their locations.

The revocations went into effect April 13.

