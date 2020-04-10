DOT says traffic down 50% in state since Safer at Home order

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

CNN Traffic in Seoul, South Korea.

MADISON, Wis. — Traffic is down across Wisconsin since the Governor’s Safer at Home order last month.

According to a tweet from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, passenger vehicle traffic was down 50% by the end of the month, compared to the week of March 1.

Traffic volume data shows Wisconsinites are taking the health emergency seriously and staying #SaferAtHome. By the end of March, passenger vehicle traffic was down 50% compared to the week of March 1-7, before @GovEvers issued COVID-19 directives. pic.twitter.com/UVTXai1Htl — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) April 9, 2020

Gov. Tony Evers’ order took effect March 25 and is set to end April 24, but Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said it could be extended, partially due to the state’s decision to hold an election Tuesday.

