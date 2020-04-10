DOT says traffic down 50% in state since Safer at Home order
MADISON, Wis. — Traffic is down across Wisconsin since the Governor’s Safer at Home order last month.
According to a tweet from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, passenger vehicle traffic was down 50% by the end of the month, compared to the week of March 1.
Gov. Tony Evers’ order took effect March 25 and is set to end April 24, but Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said it could be extended, partially due to the state’s decision to hold an election Tuesday.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.