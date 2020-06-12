DOT releases dash cam video of semi crash on I-39

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Wisconsin DOT

WINDSOR, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released dash cam footage of a crash involving a semi truck on Interstate 39 on Friday morning.

Officials said the crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. on the interstate near County Highway K in Columbia County. The series of crashes resulted in several deaths and injuries.

Dash cam video captures a semi-tractor crashing around 6:45 a.m. on NB I-90/94/39 near Co. K in Columbia Co., resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. The tractor crashed into traffic that was queuing due to two separate crashes in that area earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/Zq2Uz0EyyV — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) June 12, 2020

