DOT: Femrite Drive under I-39/90 to be closed during day on Friday

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Femrite Driver under I-39/90 in Madison will be closed on Friday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Femrite Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes as crews pour concrete for the widened I-39/90 northbound bridge over the roadway.

Officials said the backup day for the closure is Saturday, Oct. 24.

