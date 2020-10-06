Dorothy Merriman

Site staff by Site staff

Dorothy Merriman, 97 of Fort Atkinson passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. Dorothy was born on February 28, 1923, in Whitewater, WI, daughter of Clarence and Verna Pester.

She married Robert (Bob) Merriman on September 14, 1944.

Dorothy was a 1940 graduate of the Whitewater City High School and a 1944 graduate of the University of Whitewater, where she was president of the Tri Sigma Sorority.

She taught in Shawano High School until Bob returned from his service in World War ll. They settled in Fort Atkinson, where Bob was a teacher and they raised their three children.

Dorothy was actively involved in her community throughout her life. She was a member of the Methodist Church and served several years as the Circle 7 treasure. She also volunteered as her daughter’s Brownie/Girl Scout leader, shepherding a group of girls into their high school years, ending in a scouting trip to Mexico.

She was a member of the Fort Atkinson Women’s club and served as President of the Fort Atkinson Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting and donating caps for newborns at the hospital. She often hosted friends for Bridge, Euchre, or ladies for lunch. She spent time visiting with residents at Fairhaven. Her love of learning led her to join the Hoard Historical Society, AAUW, and Tuesday Club. Dorothy often attended plays, lectures, and other performances in Chicago, New Your City, and Whitewater.

Dorothy loved spending summers with her family at the cabin, which she and Bob had built in Door County. Fishing for the Merrimans was always a family affair. Bob took care of the bait, the kids reeled in the big ones and Dorothy took care of pulling it all together for family meals. She was an adventurous soul and at the age of 70, she took up kayaking and encouraged her family to join her. She always enjoyed being in nature, something her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have carried on.

Dorothy was a traveler, visiting places in the United States and abroad. She enjoyed many family vacations and she treasured the photos she took of her adventures. Dorothy’s photos became a beautiful story. Her love of storytelling enriched her family and is another gift she passed onto them.

Dorothy is survived by her three children: Martha Yuill (Bob) Pleasant Plains IL, James Merriman (Patricia) Fort Atkinson WI, Steven Merriman (Jean) Wisconsin Rapids WI. Grandchildren: Nathan Melotte (Carol) Chicago IL, James Merriman (Allison) Walnut Creek CA, Katherine Merriman, San Francisco, CA

Step Grandchildren: Stacey Billingsley, Christa Stockdale (Michael Jr.), Dana Wilson, Sonja Yuill, Stacey Kaiser, Anthony Nevins, Jason Nevins (Carrie), and 17 great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to all of those who gave our mother comfort and assistance while she resided at Fairhaven Retirement Community. Your efforts and affectionate care are greatly appreciated by her family.

She was preceded in death by husband, Bob Merriman (1992), parents Clarence and Verna Pester, Clifford and Florence Merriman, and one Sister Mary Ellen Converse.

A private family graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.

Please consider a memorial in Dorothy’s name to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, 244 North Main Street, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 or Fairhaven Foundation, 435 W. Starin Rd, Whitewater, WI 53190.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com