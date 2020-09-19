Dorothy Mae Seamonson

Site staff by Site staff

STOUGHTON – Dorothy Mae Seamonson, age 92, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on April 24, 1928, in Madison, and raised by her grandparents, Fred and Freida Tiedeman, in Middleton. Dorothy married Donald Seamonson on Nov. 17, 1956, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. Throughout their marriage, Donald affectionately referred to her as “Jolly Dot.” Dorothy worked as a secretary for USAFI, FDIC and the VA Hospital. Following retirement, she worked at Stoughton Walmart in the fabric department for many years.

Dorothy was a member of Covenant Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking with her key lime pie winning a prize twice at the fair.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Dona (Jim) Backus; two sons, Alan (Kristi) and Mark Seamonson; three grandchildren, Kylen (Brian) Whitmore and Kalvin and Karter Seamonson; and two great-granddaughters, Caroline and Lucy Whitmore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held. Burial will take place at Lutheran South Cemetery.

A public visitation will be held outside at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Memorials may be made to Covenant Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.