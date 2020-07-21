Dorothy Mae Cline

MADISON – Dorothy Cline, age 96, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Oak Park Place in Madison where she had been an independent living or memory care resident for nearly 12 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hanson; son-in-law, Dennis Hanson; and grandson, Mark Hanson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Irl Arrowsmith; mother, Mae Arrowsmith; brother, Irl Arrowsmith Jr.; husband, Elmo “Joe” Cline; step-daughter, Barbara Pearson; step-son, Donald Cline; and granddaughter, Jennifer Hanson.

Dorothy was a Winnebago County (Oshkosh) Clerk of Court staff member for 27 years, where she met many lifelong friends. She had fun, expressive senses of personal style and fashion which were developed over years of productive shopping. She was resilient, creating an independent life following the death of her husband. Dorothy supported the educational achievements of her grandchildren.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling which included trips from Kansas to Colorado and other western states during earlier years; boating near Oshkosh and Door County with family and friends; and regional trips across the United States with close friend, Russel Cook, after her retirement. Born on June 16, 1924, in Halstead, Kansas, her personality and independence of thought and movement were formed by early, tough Great Depression years. She freely spoke her mind with directness and was a loyal friend. Her family very much appreciates the wonderful care she received from Heartland Hospice and the support and friendship from Bashford United Methodist Church.

Burial for Dorothy will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Services will be private.

