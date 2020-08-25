Dorothy M Zilinski

Dorothy M Zilinski (nee Blazewicz), age 95, of Mauston, WI passed away Saturday, August 22 at Elroy Health Services.

Dorothy was born on November 17, 1924 in Mauston, WI to Michael and Mary (Niemojewski)Blazewicz in Mauston, WI. She graduated from Mauston High School. After marrying Gene and living in St. Francis, WI for more than 20 years, she returned home and worked for Best Power before she retired to enjoy many years entertaining family and friends at her home on Castle Rock Lake. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church serving in the Parish Council of Catholic Women for many years.

She married Gene on May 4, 1946 and they were happily married for 55 years until his death in 2001.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers William, Harry, Edwin, Arthur and Eugene;two sisters Margaret Gardner and Henrietta Karas; her beloved husband Gene; son Garold; and daughter Mary.

Dorothy is survived by sons Michael (Kay) of Milwaukee, WI and Joe of Mauston, WI, daughter-in-law Karen Zilinski, and son-in-law Don Fagan. She is also survived by grandchildren Eric and Troy Loferski, Dr. Jodi Zilinski, Michele Heim, and Mark Zilinski; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 27th at 10:00 AM at St. Michael’s cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

Special thanks to the staff at Elroy Health Services for the thoughtful care she has been provided these 5 years.

Dorothy’s mastery of cooking, faith, and generous spirit will be missed by all. She will always have a special place in the heart of everyone that knew and loved her.