Dorothy M. Husum

by Obituaries

Dorothy M. Husum, age 86, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Upland Hills Health following a brief illness. Dorothy was born on March 26, 1936 in Muscoda to Walter and Ruth (Tregonning) Lindeman Sr. She was raised in the Avoca area and graduated from the Dodgeville High School. Dorothy married John Husum of Dodgeville on June 15, 1963. The couple farmed near Dodgeville and Dorothy also worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Greenway Manor where she enjoyed working with the residents. She also enjoyed rides in the country, picnics and going out to eat. She loved cats, dogs and her houseplants. Dorothy loved to do embroidery and word search puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Robert (Elizabeth), Raymond (Arlene), Norman and Walter (Salley & Sharon) Lindeman.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, John of Ridgeway;

her daughter, Mary Husum of Dodgeville;

a sister, Rosemarie (Martin) Lenz of Dodgeville

as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Pastor Jim Droste will officiate with inurnment in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 10:00 A.M. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.