Dorothy J. Jungbluth

by Obituaries

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at approximately 3:50 P.M. the fall breeze quieted, the birds stilled their songs and the last leaf fell as a gentle soul brushed past and lifted toward heaven.

Dorothy J. Jungbluth of Sun Prairie, formerly of Dodgeville, passed away with her daughters at her side while residing at Hyland Crossing Memory Care where she had lived for two years. Dorothy was born on August 1, 1930, to Henry and Phyllis (McBoyle) Jorgenson. She grew up a child of The Great Depression in the Waldwick, Wisconsin area, walking six miles to the Broadview Country School. After graduating high school in Mineral Point; at the age of eighteen, she married Robert F. Jungbluth. The couple farmed in the Hollandale/Mineral Point area. Dorothy also worked outside the home at Burgess Battery and Carnes Corporation for 35 years. Dorothy was a devoted member of the Hollandale Lutheran Church and Ladies Aide. She was a Sunday School teacher and a 4-H mom. Dorothy loved gardening, canning and growing flowers. Her flower beds and potted plants were the envy of all who saw them. She also enjoyed cooking and baking (her son, Doug used to say “you’re a good cooker Mom.”), fishing, sewing, leather crafts, feeding the birds and babies. She loved all kitties and had several housecats that lived “the good life” with her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Douglas and her former husband, Robert. Also greeting Dorothy in heaven were her sisters Marjorie Houff, Murriell Morrissey, Shirley Jungbluth and Dianne Trainor as well as her older brother Art Jorgenson and her son in law, Jim Burkard.

Dorothy is survived by three daughters who learned love, compassion, gardening, how to identify birds AND to always bring too much food to family gatherings from her! Surviving children are Christine Gilbertson (Andy Leuthold) of Mineral Point, Lyn Jungbluth of Sheboygan and Lori Jungbluth (Vern Royle) of Sun Prairie; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Arvidson; Erik (Brenda) Gilbertson; Joseph (Robin) Temby; Ian Temby; two step-grands; Elizabeth and Josh (Liz) Rolyle; eight great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; two sisters, Rita Jenkins and Pat Hohlstein; two brothers, Darrell and Ron Jorgenson as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and a menagerie of grand kitties and dogs.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Hollandale Lutheran Church. Pastor Chris Strohm will officiate with inurnment in the East Side Cemetery in Dodgeville. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services. ( Family requests masks be worn to the service while inside the church.) In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hollandale Lutheran Church or the Iowa County Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.

Dorothy and her family wish to thank Rainbow Hospice and the angels working at Hyland Crossings, especially Leah, Amanda, Jessie and Patty for their loving, compassionate care while she was with them. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

“Too-da-loo” Momma. Until we meet again.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.