Dorothy Irene Raedelbach

Dorothy Reidelbach, age 92 and lifelong resident of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Steven Keller officiating at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Dorothy was born February 1, 1928 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin the daughter of Charles and Lois (Plumb) Balsmeider. In April of 1949 she married James Reidelbach in Wisconsin Dells. She had worked at various restaurants in the Dells area but for over 18 years she worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at Ft. Dells. She also held this position at the United Presbyterian Church. She also had four daughters and served as a Girl Scout Leader while they were growing up.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Patricia (Thomas) Devine of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Barbara (Norman) Phelps of Ellijay, Georgia, Sharon (Duff) Carney-Wright of Germantown, Tennessee and Susan (Wayne) Reidelbach-Golz of Middleton, Wisconsin; a brother, Charles (Jean) Balsmeider of Wisconsin Dells; 5 grandcildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance to the United Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.

The family would also like to thank the staff at St. Clare Meadows and Dr. Randy Krszjaniek for the loving care provided to Dorothy.