Dorothy Eileen Reynolds

by Obituaries

Dorothy Eileen Reynolds, of Rolla, Missouri passed away Thursday, February 18, 2022, at Rolla, Missouri at the age of 95.

The former Dorothy Stebnitz was born in Barneveld, Wisconsin on February 25, 1926, to the late Elmer and Alice (Massey) Stebnitz. Following graduation from Barneveld, Wisconsin High School she attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison. She married the late Earl G. Reynolds on July 21, 1944, in Leesville, Louisiana.

She was employed by Missouri Geological Survey and Missouri State Land Survey until she retired in 1991. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rolla, Missouri, Kappa Delta Sorority, and Chapter KU of PEO.

Earl and her family were the love of her life and she liked hosting family gatherings. She and Earl traveled many places with his job and she delighted in quickly turning each house into a home. She loved her time with her friends in United Methodist Women, Kappa Delta, and PEO.

She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes one son, Donald Reynolds of Republic, MO; three daughters Donna Clark, of Sheridan AR, Barbara (Larry) Aston, of Columbia, MO and Patty Reynolds, of Rolla, MO; three granddaughters, Kris Richardson, of Sheridan, AR, Stacy (Dan) Torok, of Lewistown, PA, and Whitney (Bob) Zara, of Columbia, MO; four great-grandchildren, Alex Richardson, Eliza Zara, Jay Zara and Jack Zara; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Alice and Arnold Knight, one son-in-law Bill Clark, sisters-in-law Ruth Mitchell, Jeanette Reynolds, Betty Hrovat, Virginia Reynolds, Rachel Reynolds and brothers-in-law Miles Mitchell, William Reynolds, Frank Hrovat, Willard Reynolds, Jack Reynolds, Robert Reynolds, Merton Reynolds Walter Reynolds, and nieces and nephews.

She is survived by sisters-in-law Marion Reynolds, Esther Reynolds, Eleanor Reynolds and Nancy Reynolds, and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held February 24, 2022, at 10 am, followed by funeral service at 11 am; both will be held at Middlebury Chapel, Barneveld, Wisconsin.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Middlebury Chapel. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville, WI is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

