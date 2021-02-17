Dorothy E. Weirich

Green Bay / Dodgeville – Dorothy E. Weirich, age 97, of Green Bay, formerly of Dodgeville, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Bornemann Assisted Living in Green Bay.

Dorothy was born on May 31, 1923, in Hollandale Wisconsin, a daughter of the late John and Mary McCaulley. She lived on a farm in Hollandale Wisconsin and graduated at Hollandale High School.

On May 28, 1949, she married Jack H. Weirich at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hollandale. She worked at Rayovac for 23 years. She retired when they decided to foster children in 1962. Dorothy and Jack built a house on Pelican Lake in northern Wisconsin and lived there for 25 years until moving to Dodgeville.

Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dodgeville. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing and helping other people. Dorothy and her husband were very involved in charity throughout their whole life. They started the Share program in Pelican Lake, which they were heavily involved in until they moved to Dodgeville.

Dorothy is survived by her sons John St. Clair of Green Bay and Robert St. Clair of Texas; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers Harold and Bob, and her sisters Phyllis and Eileen, as well as her grandson Shannon St Clair.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 19 2021 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday at the church, where masks and social distancing is required for your duration in the church. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Hollandale.

