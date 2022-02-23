Dorothy E. Breunig

by Obituaries

Dorothy Eveline (Lins) Breunig, age 98, flew into the arms of Jesus on Monday, February 21, 2022 at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born on December 15, 1923 to Leo J. and Eva (Schwartz) Lins. She shared the youthful joys and chores of farm life in rural Spring Green with her parents and nine siblings. Dorothy attended Lower Wilson Creek Country School and Spring Green High School. In late 1945 she met a handsome soldier on leave, Sylvester Breunig, at a dance at the Dorf Haus in Roxbury. They were married at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Spring Green on October 15, 1946. Mom and Dad were united for 60 years until his passing on June 19, 2006.

The name “Dorothy” comes from the Greek, meaning “Gift of God,” and if you were ever fortunate enough to meet her, you would understand how fitting the name was.

Dorothy was a devoted, treasured and beloved daughter, friend, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and child of God.

Throughout her life, Dorothy possessed a pureness and generosity of spirit that was at once totally disarming and pleasantly charming to be around. She had an unmistakable spark and a subtle wit – the rare gift of humor that requires no bitterness, no gossip, no malice or spite – she was simply an amusing delight who kept herself and those around her laughing until the very end.

She enjoyed the simple pleasures of a good polka song, a cold root beer, a baseball game, the view of the cornfields and bluffs out her window, and the company of her expansive family.

A devout Catholic, Dorothy dedicated her life entirely to family and to God. The richness of her faith was exemplified in all she did – and all she did, she seemed to do effortlessly. Without ego and without proselytizing, she embodied what so many preach. With unmatched simplicity and grace, her natural patience, warmth, generosity, forgiveness, modesty, and devotion gained her the reputation of being a true living saint.

Dorothy even spoke in the cadence of prayer and in the knowing that love itself is always abundant; that giving love doesn’t make one have less, but instead creates more to share. With every goodbye, instead of the usual “I love you,” she would invariably repeat, “Love you, love you, love you” – more of an incantation than a farewell; more a spell of prayer, protection and enveloping care.

She never complained, she never spoke ill, she never exhibited negativity of any kind. Ask her how anything was, and she would reply, “Just wonderful” with a sparkle in her eye. With her own quiet wisdom, she would remind you not to sweat the small stuff, to take everything one day at a time, and to always be good to yourself.

Words cannot describe how we all will miss the warm precious glow of Dorothy’s love; her tender-heartedness and sweet-nature, her captivating charm and endearing personality. Her divine earthly light will now become a guiding star in our sky as she bequeaths us with a soaring legacy and example of generosity, devotion, grace, and lots and lots of love to look up to.

Our family extends our infinite respect and gratitude to the honorable Father Miguel, who has been so dearly beloved by Dorothy over the years and whose remarkable kindness and empathy will never be forgotten. We also are gratefully indebted to the extraordinary and compassionate care of the Agrace Home Hospice staff. With their help, Dorothy was able to remain in the familiar comfort of her home surrounded 24/7 by the care of her family, as was her wish.

Survivors include her sister, Elna Johanning, Madison; her 15 children Gerry (Kathy) Breunig, Prairie du Sac; Kathleen (Larry) Sliffe, Madison; Louise Frosch, Prairie du Sac; Ralph (Barb) Breunig, Lodi; Ken Breunig, Sauk City; Marcie (William) Baures, Waunakee; Tom (Kathy) Breunig, Sauk City; Randy (Vicki) Breunig, Sauk City, Phil (Theresa) Breunig, Greenfield; Eric Breunig, Prairie du Sac; Nick (Mary) Breunig, Fountain City; Brian (Tracy) Breunig, Lodi; Dan (Kay) Breunig, Dane; David (Danielle) Breunig, Prairie du Sac; Kristin (Steve) Haag, Sauk City; 37 Grandchildren and 35 Great Grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester; granddaughter, Tracy Joseph; son-in-law, David Frosch; parents, Leo and Eva; siblings, Clarence, Marie Hunt, infant Grace, Sr. Mary, Sylvester, infant Lauretta, L. Joseph, George, Marcella Breunig, infant Mary, and Cletus.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, Sauk City with Father Miguel Galvez officiating. Burial will be in St. Norbert’s Cemetery. Friends are invited to call on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL GYMNASIUM next to the church.

