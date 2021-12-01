Dorothy (Dottie) Ann Reitzel

by Obituaries

Mom was affectionately referred to as “Granny” in our house, being a grandma was her absolute favorite job title.

She was very proud of her grandchildren Emilie, Seth (Aja), Alec (LeeAnn), Colten, and Keegan. Granny was born to be a grandma, she loved spoiling her grandkids as much as she loved telling everyone about them. She looked forward to being promoted to great grandma in December with the birth of Emberley to Alec and LeeAnn.

On November 22, 1969 Dottie married her partner for life, James Paul Reitzel, at her family home in Watertown, Wisconsin. They moved to his family home in Sterling, Illinois where she became a mother to Tina Mekeel and began her career as a happiness maker. Mom held various jobs over the years, but she excelled the most at cooking and feeding people. There was always something to eat at her table and she welcomed everyone with open arms.

Later in life mom found her niche as a volunteer at the Rock County Nutrition Program and Kandu for 8 years. She helped to package meals that were delivered to people that were homebound while building many relationships that lasted a lifetime. While she lived at Riverview Heights she planned and cooked many meals bringing people of all kinds together with her food. Mom also volunteered at Lincoln Elementary for many years, even after her grandchildren had moved on in school.

Mom/Dottie/Granny touched the lives of everyone that knew her. Her smile continues to shine brightly, even in death. We just need to close our eyes, and we know she is with us.

Granny is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Jerry Mekeel and grandchildren Emilie Mekeel, Seth (Aja Olson) Mekeel, Alec (LeeAnn) Mekeel, Colten Mekeel, and Keegan Mekeel. Also missing her are sisters Doris Walters and Diane Gigl and brother and sister-in-law Don and Twila Sellnow, many nieces and nephews, and special friends Jerri and Judy. Mom was preceded in death by her mom, Evelyn Sellnow, brothers Kenny and Bud Sellnow, and her niece Roxie.

She is now in Heaven with her husband Jim, who passed away November 16, 1998. Mom missed him dearly and we know that they are once again inseparable.

Cremation services were provided by Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Memorials can be donated to Rainbow Hospice Care, Inc. The family is grateful for the services that Rainbow provides.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.