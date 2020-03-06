Dorothy “Dottie” A. Bennett

On February 27, 2020 at 8:50, in Lakeland, FL, our mom, Dorothy Ann (aka Dottie) (Bushnell) Bennett entered the heavenly choir.

She was born to Ray & Dorothy Marguerite (Baer) Bushnell of Platteville, Wisconsin, on February 2, 1932.

In her last hours, even while in pain, mom had a song to sing to all those present in her hospital room. Mom died peacefully, and was witnessing to all those caring for her in her last days.

We will never forget her deep love for her Savior who she held in regard over all men. An hour before her death she said “I will soon be walking on water with Jesus”.

Mom was a consummate prayer warrior. She had LONG lists whom she prayed for daily. While we were growing up, you could find her in the wee hours in the living room with her Bible and her prayer list.

Dorothy Bushnell and J. Wesley Bennett were married on June 21, 1952 in Platteville, WI. Her husband of 54 years preceded her in death on July 6, 2006. Mom spent her early married years in South Dakota teaching in a one room school house, while Dad did the same and preached on Sundays.

Dottie was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, J. Wesley Bennett; 3 brothers, 1 sister, and 2 grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Pam Bennett and (Rick Swenson); Dawn (and Dana) Stewart; Jay Bennett and (Judy Crane); Randy (and Judy) Bennett, Greg (and Mailene) Bennett; Brock Bennett. Also surviving are: 8 grandchildren, 3 step-daughters, & 3 step-grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and several step grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Lakeland, Florida at Life & Life Park on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Free Methodist Church at 1:00 pm.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Platteville Free Methodist Church, 350 E Furnace St, Platteville, WI 53818. Rev. Jeff Suits will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Immediately following the committal service, there will be a time of lunch and fellowship at the Sonshine Center.

The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity. Mom had a passion for missions.

