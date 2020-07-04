Dorothy Alt

PLAIN, Wis. — Dorothy Alt, age 92 of Plain, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Sauk Prairie Memorial Healthcare.

She was born to Clem and Clara (Ruhland) Meixelsperger on April 11, 1928. She married Cletus Alt on June 6, 1951. Together on the Alt farm, they raised their six children. Her greatest pleasure was raising her children and welcoming all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy was proud of their family band, The Family Dutchmen. She was the drummer the band also included Cletus and their children. Dorothy was a hard worker, loved to dance, play cards and enjoyed the many trips to Branson and The Fireside. She especially cherished the time spent teaching her grandchildren to play Rummy. Her card groups kept her active until the recent pandemic – she sure looked forward to those card games.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Luanne Laubmeier, Charlene (David) Brennan, Kevin (Connie) Alt, Vern (Bronwyn) Alt; a daughter-in-law Eileen Alt; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and another due in December. Dorothy is further survived by a sister Evalyn Bindl, brothers Edward, Duaneand Ken Meixelsperger and sister-in-law Eileen Van Acker. She was preceded in death by her husband Cletus, her sons Keith, Dean; her son-in-law Rudy Laubmeier, her parents, brothers Chris, Harold and Delbert Meixelsperger, brothers-in-law Ralph Bindl and Freddie Van Acker.

Dorothy was a woman of strong faith and always stepped in to call prayer lines when someone was in need of prayer. No matter what life presented her with, she responded with prayer and faith. She will be remembered for her smile, her love of family, friends, parties, her chocolate angel food cakes at funerals, and her will to “keep on a-going” even to the very end. We love you and will miss you.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Collins and the wonderful staff at Plain Medical Clinic for the excellent care given to their mother. We’d also like to thank Father John Silva and the staff at Sauk Prairie Healthcare for the compassionate care given to Mom in her final days. Special thanks to Mom’s great-niece Jodi Clyde for all the excellent care and kindness shown to Mom and our family during Mom’s hospital stay.