Dorothy A. Vogel

Site staff by Site staff

Dorothy A. Vogel age 85, of Monroe, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Dorothy was born on November 18, 1934 in Monroe, the daughter of Ernest and Margaret (Meyer) Locher. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1952 and married Arley F. Vogel on August 8, 1954 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Monroe. Dorothy and her husband farmed in Monroe Township until 1996 and she also worked as a cashier at Walmart for several years. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ and the Green County Forestry Center. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Tom (Patricia) Vogel of Walker, LA; two daughters, Susan Smith (Brett Priebe) of Argyle, Jan Fuchs of Monroe; four grandchildren, Kristin (Josh) Suma, Kari Fahrney, Jennifer Huenefeld, Jeramiah (Julia) Fuchs; 14 greatgrandchildren; and a sister, Helen Locher of Monroe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arley, on March 29, 1998; and a granddaughter, Jessica Fuchs, on June 8, 2019;

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Monroe, with Pastor Christie Mandas officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, March 21, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested in Dorothy’s name to St. John’s United Church of Christ or Green County Forestry Center.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net