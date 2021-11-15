Dorothy A. Meyer

by Obituaries

Dorothy A. Meyer, 93, of Platteville, died on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Dorothy Meyer Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Dorothy was born on July 16, 1928 at home in Platteville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Herbert and Velma (Allen) Kramer. She was united in marriage to Elmer “Junior” Meyer on February 14, 1949 in Platteville. He preceded her in death on July 10, 1998. Dorothy graduated from Platteville High School in 1946 and went on to attend Beauty School in Madison, graduating in 1948. She worked at the Ella List Salon for several years and then Parkview Terrace until retiring in 1994. Dorothy was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Platteville. She enjoyed quilting and sewing at the church and in her free time. Dorothy also volunteered at the Platteville Thrift Shop, helped deliver meals on wheels, and enjoyed card club. Her greatest love, though, was time spent with family.

Dorothy is survived by four children, Michael (Sandra) Meyer, David (Kristy) Meyer, Peggy Moore, and Craig (Glenda) Meyer; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Corey) Cook, Matthew (Kristina) Meyer, Larry (Tanya) Moore, Brenda (Todd) Fritz, Becky (Kurt) Cohn, Brandy (Kurt) Wanezek, and Shannon (Logan) Huber; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth (Mary Jo) Kramer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Larry Moore; grandson, Blake Meyer; and brother, Allen (Bev) Kramer.

