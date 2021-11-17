Dorothy A. Brown

by Obituaries

Dorothy A. Brown, 89, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Our House Care Facility in Platteville, WI.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call on Saturday, November 20th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Dorothy was born on March 27, 1932 to Henry & C. Grace (Butson) Jessen in Cuba City, WI. She married Clifford D. Brown on May 18, 1957 at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI. She worked in housekeeping for the Cuba City Hospital and nursing home and as a clerk at Florine’s Drug Store. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI. Dorothy enjoyed puzzles, was an avid card player, loved her Cuba City sports, participating in bible study group, birthday celebrations with her cousins, spending time with her grandchildren in Wisconsin Dells, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and love her.

Dorothy is survived by 3 daughters: Cheryl (Ole) Olson of McFarland, WI, Lori (Jerry Brogley Jr.) Brown of Mount Horeb, WI and Lisa Cory of Middleton, WI; 3 grandchildren: Nathan (Dariane) Olson, Cori Olson and Emily Cory; a great-granddaughter, Collins Olson; a brother: Carl (Helen) Jessen and a brother-in-law, Henry “Joe” Wackershauser; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Cliff (April 14, 2013), 2 sisters: Helene Wackershauser and Darlene Jessen, a brother, Emerson Jessen, 2 brothers-in-law: Bob (Joyce) Brown and Wayne (Mary Ann) Brown and a sister-in-law: Dorothy (Lawrence) Francis.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Dorothy A. Brown Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Dorothy Brown Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

