Dorothy A. Brown

by Obituaries

Dorothy A. Brown, 94, of rural Platteville, died on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at her home.

Per Dorothy’s request there will be no formal services. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family.

Dorothy was born on September 29, 1927 daughter of J.C. and Myrtle Maeter. She was united in marriage to Edmund Brown on November 22, 1946. He preceded her in death in 2011. Dorothy worked for Florence Gardner at the Truckstop, Platteville and later owned and operated the Capital Cafe, Platteville. Later on for many years she did home health care in southwest Wisconsin. She enjoyed doing crafts, art and sewing.

She is survived by her sons, Terry Brown and Jan Brown; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund, her parents and six siblings.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.