Dorothy A. Birkett

Dorothy A. Birkett, 91, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, WI.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 23rd at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and social distancing policies will be followed. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Dorothy was born on October 29, 1928 to George & Bertha (Baney) Bray in Cuba City, WI. She was 1 of 7 children: Frances, Gilbert, Florence, Bill, George and Marion. She married Delmar “Bud” Segerstrom in Cuba City, WI. They had 4 children: Thomas, Susan, Peggy and Lori. She later married Gordon “Bill” Birkett. Dorothy had many jobs throughout her life. They all include working with people. She worked at the Savanna Army Depot in her younger years and throughout her life she was a homemaker, waitress, bartender, a nurse’s aide and was proud of her education at SWTC in Fennimore, WI, she had become a cosmetologist at the age of 60 years old. Dorothy was always on the go. She enjoyed gambling, playing cards or any games of “chance” and she could tell one heck of a story. She was a great mom & grandmother and always stood by her kids. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her children, she always supported them in anything they did. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Susan (Dave) Haskins of Lancaster, WI, Peggy Reuter of Cuba City, WI and Lori (Bill) Runde of Janesville, WI; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gordon “Bill” (November 20, 1986), a son, Thomas (December 23, 2015) and her siblings.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Dorothy A. Birkett Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed Haudenshield Funeral Home; c/o Dorothy A. Birkett Family; BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.