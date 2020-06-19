Doris Ruth Tyler

April 21, 1928 – June 15, 2020 / STOUGHTON-Doris Ruth Tyler, age 92, passed away at Stoughton Meadows on Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by her family’s love.

A private family memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday June 24, 2020, which will be LIVE STREAMED. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Doris’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link.

A public visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy 51, Stoughton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 and from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced, and the chapel will be limited to 50 people at a time during the visitation for health safety.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

