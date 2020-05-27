Doris M. (Meier) Rindfliesch

Site staff by Site staff

Poynette – Doris M. Rindfliesch, age 84, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Chamomile Assisted Living in Madison.

She was born in Ashton, WI on March 4, 1936, the daughter of Anton and Frances (Adler) Meier. Doris married the love of her life, Gary “Buck” Rindfliesch Sr. on July 2, 1955. Doris loved family and her and Buck had a large family. Doris was an incredibly loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. There was nothing more important to her then family. Doris’ favorite holiday was Christmas and she would decorate the entire house with Christmas decorations. She also like to camp and play cards, especially sheepshead. Doris and Buck were also very good dancers and enjoyed many nights together dancing.

Doris is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Buck; her four children, Honica Clemens, Gary (Wendy) Rindfliesch Jr., Michelle (Dean) Davenport and Renee (Derek) Rogers; 9 wonderful grandchildren and 11 beautiful great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her adopted daughter, Kristi B.; and many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Frances Meier; and her siblings, Genevieve, Elizabeth, Richard and Vernon.

The family would like to thank Dr. Knoch, Dr. Pickhardt and Agrace Hospice for their amazing care and support they provided to Doris.

A Celebration of Doris' Life will be held at a later date.

