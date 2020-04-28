Doris Jean Draper

Doris J. Draper, age 95 of Wisconsin Dells, died Sunday April 26, 2020 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

Doris Jean (McClellan) Draper was born August 3, 1924 in Santa Monica, California to Herbert J. and Ruth E. (Cross) McClellan. Doris grew up in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin at Misty Brook Gardens where her parents had a tree farm. She graduated from EauClaire State Teachers College in 1946 with a B.S. in Secondary Education and she taught mathematics at Neenah High School. Doris met Tim (Boyce Draper) on a blind date and they were married June 5, 1948. Doris managed the family-owned Dell-Tonia Motel and worked with Tim at the Dells Cafeteria. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church and a life member and grand officer in OES (Eastern Star). Doris loved doing volunteer activities for the church, library, school, and OES. She loved gardening, baking, sewing, square dancing, taking pictures, and spending time with family and friends. Doris loved being busy and helping others.

Doris is survived by her two children; son, Dennis (Kris) Draper of Wisconsin Dells and daughter, Diane (Jeff) Brown of The Villages, Florida; two grandsons, Nathan (Heather) Draper and Justin (Tara) Draper and three great grandchildren; Jack, Dylan, and Reagan Draper. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Boyce (Tim) Draper in 2010; her parents, Herbert and Ruth McClellan; and her only brother, James McClellan.

The family extends special thanks to all the R.N.’s and staff at Golden Living Center and to Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care of Doris.

A private graveside service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery and a post-COVID19 memorial service/celebration of life will be held at a future date.