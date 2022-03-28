Doris Elaine Garlock

by Obituaries

Doris “Dori” Garlock, age 96, of Briggsville, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

A memorial gathering will be held at Lake Shore on Jordan Lake on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Doris was born August 1, 1925 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin the daughter of Lacy and Viola (Kroenke) DeWitt. Dori was a Local Artist who painted it all!

She is survived by her daughters, Joan Goodhue of Westfield, Karen Backhaus of Coos Bay, OR, Christine Garlock of Pewaukee, Pamela (Dennis) Kassner of Wisconsin Dells; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rolland “Rollie”; son, Charles; brothers, Bruce (Marion) DeWitt, Lacy (Herman) (Mavis) DeWitt; sisters Lavira (Ken) Steinhaus, Eleanor (Arnold) Grabarski and Joyce (Wayne) Rihn.

SERVICES

Memorial Gathering

Saturday, April 23, 2022

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Lakeshore Bar & Grill

3514 County Rd G

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

