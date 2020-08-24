Doris E. Barth

Elaine Barth, 73, of Normal, IL formerly of Platteville, WI, passed away at 12:33 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29th at Hillside Cemetery in Platteville, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is assisting the family.

Doris was born on October 26, 1946 in Platteville, WI, the daughter of Raymond & Hazel (Butson) Goke. She married Clair Barth on August 9, 1969 in Platteville, WI. Doris received her bachelor’s degree in education from University of Wisconsin Platteville in 1969. She taught in Clinton, IA before becoming a homemaker. She made friends with everyone she met. Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed.

Doris is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Clair Barth of Normal, IL; 2 sons: Dan Barth of Bloomington, IL and Scott (Kellie) Barth of Normal, IL; 4 grandchildren: Dylan, Ethan, Samantha and Austin; a brother, Lester (Sylvia) Goke of Platteville, WI; 3 sisters-in-law: Judy Goke of Platteville, WI, Fluff Goke of Madison, WI and Arlyne Goke of Platteville, WI; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers: Roger Goke, David Goke, and Gary Goke.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Doris E. Barth Memorial Fund has been established and may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Doris Barth Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.