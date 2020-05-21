Doranna Lucey

Doranna Lucey, age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.

She was born in Melvina, WI. on May 21, 1926 to the late Frank and Francis Haselwander. Doranna graduated from the Sauk City High School class of 1943. She was united in marriage to Bernard J. Lucey on May 17, 1950; he preceded her in death on Apr. 21, 2010. Doranna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was employed by the Sauk Prairie High School as the attendance secretary; retiring in 1988.

She is survived by; four children, Barbara (Mario) Miranda, Columbus, OH, Michael Lucey, Sauk City, Steve (Carmen) Lucey, Madison, and Karen (Mark) Paradise, Madison; six grandchildren, Jennifer and Michelle Lucey, Olivia, Alex, and Cris Miranda, Elizabeth “ZiZi” Paradise; two sisters, Clara Doudna of Largo, Fl., and Lorraine Fellows of Madison. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Leo, Fidelis and Arnold Haselwander, and three sisters, Freda Hicks, Verna Blum, and Leona Pulvermacher.

A private memorial mass will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Doranna’s Life will be held at a later date.

Doranna’s family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff at Maplewood Village and Maplewood Nursing Home for their compassionate care.

Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.

