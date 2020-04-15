DOR: Two-thirds of taxpayers have already filed their returns despite deadline extension

MADISON, Wis. — Two-thirds of taxpayers have filed their tax returns despite the deadline being pushed to July 15, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

A news release from Wednesday said most of these taxpayers have already received refunds. Although federal and state income tax payment and return due dates have been automatically extended, the DOR cautions against waiting that long to file.

“Even though the deadline has been extended, we encourage taxpayers to not wait until July,” said Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca. “Even if you owe, you can file now and pay by July 15. The advantage of filing sooner is that you reduce the risk of someone else fraudulently filing with your information.”

The release said those who have yet to file taxes do not need to file extension forms in order to qualify for the new due date.

