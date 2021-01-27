DoorDash announces $150K in grants for Madison restaurants

MADISON, Wis. — DoorDash is giving $150,000 in grants to local Madison restaurants as part of its COVID-19 relief program.

According to a news release, local restaurants will be able to apply for a $5,000 grant that can be used to pay for expenses caused by the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has been devastating nationwide, and has taken a serious toll on our small businesses,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “Restaurants have searched tirelessly for resources to keep their doors open during the pandemic, as they’ve faced a number of hurdles. I’m thrilled about DoorDash’s relief contributions which will help safeguard our local restaurants during this time of crisis.”

Applications are available online and will remain open through Feb. 17. Selected restaurants will be notified by March 1, according to a news release. To be eligible, restaurants must be located in Madison, have three stores or less, $3 million or fewer in 2019 annual revenue per store, and 50 employees per store or fewer.

A DoorDash representative said the grant program is part of the company’s $200 million Main Street Strong Pledge, which aims to help restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The grant program will be run by DoorDash’s partner, Hello Alice.

