Door County issues countywide advisory for face coverings

STURGEON BAY, Wis. — If you’re planning a trip to Door County this summer, be sure to bring a mask.

The county’s public health board issued an emergency advisory requiring everyone 5 and older to wear a face covering when in public. That includes businesses of any kind, health care settings and public transportation.

The advisory goes into effect at 8 a.m. Friday.

